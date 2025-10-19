Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 9.1% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 72.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 204,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after buying an additional 85,950 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $294.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

