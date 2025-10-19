Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 308 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 9.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

