SAM Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after buying an additional 1,132,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after buying an additional 747,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,909,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $122.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Johnson & Johnson’s M&A Strategy Is the Real Story for Investors
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Tesla: Some Analysts Are Calling for A 30% Drop—Time to Panic?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Hedge Funds Flip on the Dollar—A Buy Signal for These 3 Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.