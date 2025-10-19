Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.04.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $561.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $580.22 and a 200 day moving average of $563.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

