GE Aerospace $GE Shares Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $300.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $307.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.77.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.13.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

