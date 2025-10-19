Northern Capital Management Inc. Acquires 202 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 157,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $610.76 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $619.60. The stock has a market cap of $760.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $602.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

