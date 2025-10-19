Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,858,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

