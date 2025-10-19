Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 132 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 226.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.7% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.9%

GLD opened at $388.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.27. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $397.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

