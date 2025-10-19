The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $391.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.97. The company has a market capitalization of $389.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

