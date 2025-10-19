Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,740 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.7% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 226.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $388.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.26 and its 200 day moving average is $316.27. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $397.28.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

