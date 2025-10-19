Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,651,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,862 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 7.2% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $356,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $243.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $252.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

