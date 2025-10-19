SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $388.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $397.28. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

