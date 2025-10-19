Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,121 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 76.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after acquiring an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 356,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,089,765,000 after acquiring an additional 148,675 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,734.41. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,199.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,213.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,177.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $736.23 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 price target (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,339.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.