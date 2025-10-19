VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 79,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $106,880,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.7% of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 801.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,225 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,199.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $736.23 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,213.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,177.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,339.81.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

