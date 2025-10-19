Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $478.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $470.18 and its 200-day moving average is $431.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $488.51. The firm has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.