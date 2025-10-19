Aspiriant LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 321.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,998,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386,204 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 202.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,761 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 109.5% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,874,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,648,000 after acquiring an additional 979,618 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,794,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,489,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $38.34.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

