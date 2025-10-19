Pfizer Inc. $PFE Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

