DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 3,296 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 101,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 528,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 349.5% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 203,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

