Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 68.3% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 340,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,473,000 after purchasing an additional 138,192 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,096,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 139.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $211.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.01 and a 200 day moving average of $203.37. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

