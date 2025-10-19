DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.61.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $223.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

