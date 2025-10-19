2,522 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA Acquired by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $561.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.04.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

