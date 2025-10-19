Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Burford Brothers Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Burford Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.3% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in Tesla by 833.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 360.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.54.

Shares of TSLA opened at $439.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.54 and its 200-day moving average is $333.60. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

