Burford Brothers Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Burford Brothers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,605.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.69 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.