VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases New Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $354.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $146.96 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average of $158.77.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

