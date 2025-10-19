Vista Finance LLC Has $25 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 21.5% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $388.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $236.13 and a one year high of $397.28. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.