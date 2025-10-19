First Bancorp Inc ME Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

First Bancorp Inc ME reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $391.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

