Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 754 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,771 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after buying an additional 2,064,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after buying an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

