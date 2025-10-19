Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 807 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $142.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

