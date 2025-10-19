International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.38.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $280.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $301.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

