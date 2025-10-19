DeDora Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $188.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $192.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

