Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 41,119 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 2.1% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.5%

DUHP stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $38.34.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.