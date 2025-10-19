Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $1.30 Million Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.68.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $308.02 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.29 and its 200-day moving average is $305.50. The firm has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

