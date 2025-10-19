Sims Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Sims Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,279,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,846 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 32.2% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $80,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.29 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

