International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 492 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,405,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,139,000 after acquiring an additional 51,893 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,530,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $752.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $771.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $723.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $650.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

