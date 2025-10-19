Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 93.1% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 66,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,094 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 661.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

