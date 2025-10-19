VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 782,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,417,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,218,000 after purchasing an additional 803,570 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 39,233,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,956,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,351,000 after purchasing an additional 188,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,970,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300,944 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $51.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $379.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

About Bank of America



Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

