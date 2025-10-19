Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $294.92 and last traded at $295.37. 17,371,936 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 14,636,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,373,000 after buying an additional 6,666,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after buying an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after buying an additional 2,559,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after buying an additional 2,121,758 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

