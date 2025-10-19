Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $28.34 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 238.7% in the first quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $327.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $332.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.01. The stock has a market cap of $545.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

