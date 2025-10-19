Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $57,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
