Arcus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

VOO stock opened at $610.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $602.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $619.60. The company has a market capitalization of $760.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

