Goldstein Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,826 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,288 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

