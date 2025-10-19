The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Sold by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. lessened its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $225.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $217.20 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.90.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $325,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,934.80. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,778 shares of company stock valued at $31,683,756 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $262.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $252.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

