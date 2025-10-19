iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,103 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Swmg LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IJH opened at $64.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

