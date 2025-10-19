Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 20.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,624,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 12.8% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 732 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total transaction of $3,213,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,162,642.46. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $5,070.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,459.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,336.87. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,418.00 to $5,443.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 target price (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

