Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 25,059 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.53 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $146.96 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $354.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.77.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

