William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $77,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.28.

Chubb Trading Down 0.0%

Chubb stock opened at $268.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.09. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.