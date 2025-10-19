Cidel Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crux Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 36,952 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,448,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,015,000. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.76.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

