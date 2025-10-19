Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.85. The stock has a market cap of $832.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Scotiabank raised their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

