Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Acquired by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $2,857,000. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $374.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.77. The company has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Stryker from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.76.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

