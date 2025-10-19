Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,385 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $388.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $397.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

